Seelos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $406,000 in the period.

