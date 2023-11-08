SeaWorld: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $123.6 million.…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $123.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.92.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $548.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAS

