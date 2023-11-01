VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Scotts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Scotts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:27 AM

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $468.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $8.33. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.83 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $374.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $380.1 million, or $6.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

