Schneider National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $35.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.45 per share.

