Savers Value: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its third quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $392.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.6 million.

Savers Value expects full-year revenue of $1.49 billion.

