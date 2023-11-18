Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Regional Semifinal= Class 4= Phoebus 56, Hampton 8 Class 3= Lafayette 41, Lake Taylor 7 Turner…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 4=

Phoebus 56, Hampton 8

Class 3=

Lafayette 41, Lake Taylor 7

Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 7

Class 2=

Union 27, Tazewell 6

Class 1=

Honaker 44, Patrick Henry 30

Rye Cove 18, Twin Springs 7

VISAA Championship=

Division I=

Benedictine 31, Trinity Episcopal 14

Division II=

North Cross 35, Blue Ridge School 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

