Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 4=
Phoebus 56, Hampton 8
Class 3=
Lafayette 41, Lake Taylor 7
Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 7
Class 2=
Union 27, Tazewell 6
Class 1=
Honaker 44, Patrick Henry 30
Rye Cove 18, Twin Springs 7
VISAA Championship=
Division I=
Benedictine 31, Trinity Episcopal 14
Division II=
North Cross 35, Blue Ridge School 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
