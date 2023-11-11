Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Episcopal 34, Woodberry Forest 28
VHSL Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 1=
Twin Springs 28, Chilhowie 21, OT
Class 2=
Tazewell 54, Ridgeview 18
Union 34, Virginia High 6
Class 4=
Hampton 32, Smithfield 25
VISAA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Benedictine 21, St. Christopher’s 10
Trinity Episcopal 30, Flint Hill 28
Division II=
Blue Ridge School 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
North Cross 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
