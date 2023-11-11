Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Episcopal 34, Woodberry Forest 28 VHSL Playoffs= Regional Quarterfinal= Class 1= Twin Springs 28, Chilhowie 21, OT Class…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Episcopal 34, Woodberry Forest 28

VHSL Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 1=

Twin Springs 28, Chilhowie 21, OT

Class 2=

Tazewell 54, Ridgeview 18

Union 34, Virginia High 6

Class 4=

Hampton 32, Smithfield 25

VISAA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Benedictine 21, St. Christopher’s 10

Trinity Episcopal 30, Flint Hill 28

Division II=

Blue Ridge School 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

North Cross 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.