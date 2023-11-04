Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37, St. John Paul the Great 6
Blue Ridge School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 24
Christchurch 65, The Covenant School 36
Flint Hill 27, Saint James, Md. 7
Landon, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
St. Christopher’s 14, Collegiate-Richmond 7
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 24
Va. Episcopal 52, Rappahannock County 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
