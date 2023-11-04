Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37, St. John Paul the Great 6 Blue Ridge School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 24 Christchurch…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37, St. John Paul the Great 6

Blue Ridge School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 24

Christchurch 65, The Covenant School 36

Flint Hill 27, Saint James, Md. 7

Landon, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

St. Christopher’s 14, Collegiate-Richmond 7

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 24

Va. Episcopal 52, Rappahannock County 20

___

