Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 4, 2023, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37, St. John Paul the Great 6

Blue Ridge School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 24

Christchurch 65, The Covenant School 36

Flint Hill 27, Saint James, Md. 7

Landon, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

St. Christopher’s 14, Collegiate-Richmond 7

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 24

Va. Episcopal 52, Rappahannock County 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up