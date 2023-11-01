Sarepta Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.9 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.9 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.66 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $331.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.5 million.

