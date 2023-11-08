Sapiens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.9…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.9 million.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.3 million.

