Sanmina: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $61.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310 million, or $5.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

