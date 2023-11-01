Sangamo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.2 million…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 million.

