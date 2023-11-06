Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported a loss of $241,000 in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The provider of financing for gold mining companies posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAND

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.