Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 7:03 AM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $42.6 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $921.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.6 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.73 billion.

