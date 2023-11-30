Salesforce, Big Lots rise; Pure Storage, Cracker Barrel fall, Thursday, 11/30/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Salesforce Inc., up $21.55 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Salesforce Inc., up $21.55 to $251.90.

The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Snowflake Inc., up $12.36 to $187.68.

The cloud-computing company’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Pure Storage Inc., down $4.62 to $33.31.

The data storage company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

PVH Corp., up $6.28 to $97.78.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $7.98 to $67.13.

The restaurant operator reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Big Lots Inc., up 47 cents to $5.27.

The discount retailer’s earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $1.14 to $24.43.

The toy retailer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $3.49 to $35.19.

The furniture company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

