Salesforce, Big Lots rise; Pure Storage, Cracker Barrel fall, Thursday, 11/30/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Salesforce Inc., up $21.55 to $251.90.
The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.
Snowflake Inc., up $12.36 to $187.68.
The cloud-computing company’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
Pure Storage Inc., down $4.62 to $33.31.
The data storage company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
PVH Corp., up $6.28 to $97.78.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $7.98 to $67.13.
The restaurant operator reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Big Lots Inc., up 47 cents to $5.27.
The discount retailer’s earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $1.14 to $24.43.
The toy retailer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
La-Z-Boy Inc., up $3.49 to $35.19.
The furniture company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
