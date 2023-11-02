Saga: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported profit…

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported profit of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period.

