Safety Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Safety Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:59 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period.

