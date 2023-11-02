Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Safeguard Scientifics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Safeguard Scientifics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) on Thursday reported earnings of $932,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up