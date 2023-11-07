Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Safe Bulkers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Safe Bulkers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Tuesday reported net income of $15 million in its third quarter.

The company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up