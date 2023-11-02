Sabre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $208.3 million in…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $208.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for pretax expenses, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $740.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $731.5 million.

Sabre expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

