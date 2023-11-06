Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Monday reported a key measure of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $111.3 million, or $1.73 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.58 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.2 million, or 64 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $528.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $531.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.