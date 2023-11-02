Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported profit of $15.7 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported profit of $15.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $501.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.