RXO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $976 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.1 million.

