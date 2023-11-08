Royalty Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $72 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $72 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $536 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $637 million.

