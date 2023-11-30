Royal Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.04 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.04 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.59 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.02 billion, or $7.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.