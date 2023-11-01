Roku: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $330.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $330.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.16 per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $912 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $857.4 million.

