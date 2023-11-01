VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Roku: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:26 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $330.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.16 per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $912 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $857.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROKU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROKU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

