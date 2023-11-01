Rocky Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.8 million in…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.

