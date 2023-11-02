Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $302.9 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $302.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.39 billion, or $11.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.06 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $13.50 per share.

