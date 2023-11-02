Rocket Companies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.2 million. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

