Roblox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $277.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $713.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $839.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.3 million.

