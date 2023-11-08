Roblox, DaVita rise; Toast, Lucid Group fall, Wednesday, 11/8/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Rivian Automotive Inc., down 42 cents to $17.
The electric vehicle maker will allow companies besides Amazon to buy its delivery vans.
Toast Inc., down $2.36 to $14.89.
The restaurant software provider gave investors a disappointing sales forecast.
Roblox Corp., up $4.15 to $39.22.
The online gaming platform reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
Upwork Inc., up $1.26 to $13.29.
The online freelance marketplace raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
LegalZoom.com Inc., up 60 cents to $11.16.
The online platform for legal services beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.
DaVita Inc., up $4.72 to $84.81.
The kidney dialysis provider raised its profit forecast for the year.
Lucid Group Inc., down 35 cents to $3.95.
The electric vehicle maker reported weak third-quarter revenue.
Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), up $13.21 to $229.58.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
