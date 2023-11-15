RMR Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.7 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $222.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.1 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $962.3 million.

