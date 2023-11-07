Rivian Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.37 billion…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.37 billion in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.36 per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

