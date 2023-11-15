Riskified: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $71.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.2 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $297 million to $300 million.

