RingCentral: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Monday reported a loss of $42.1 million in its third quarter.

The Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $558.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $553.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $566.5 million to $573.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.19 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.2 billion to $2.21 billion.

