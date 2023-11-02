Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ring Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Ring Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up