Rimini Street: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period.

