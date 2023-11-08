Reynolds Consumer Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings…

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $935 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $932.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REYN

