Retractable Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

The Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period.

