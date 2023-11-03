Restaurant Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $252 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

