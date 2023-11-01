Resideo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $21 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.39 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REZI

