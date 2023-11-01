RenaissanceRe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $202.8 million.…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $202.8 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $8.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.54 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.06 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

