Regulus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

