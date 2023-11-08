Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.41.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.44 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up