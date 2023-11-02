Regeneron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $8.89. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.80 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.24 billion.

