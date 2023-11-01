Regal Beloit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Regal Beloit Corp. (RRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $139.5 million…

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Regal Beloit Corp. (RRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $139.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beloit, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Regal Beloit expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.05 to $9.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.