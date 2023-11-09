Reeds: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

Reeds expects full-year revenue in the range of $45 million to $47 million.

