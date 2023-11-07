Red Rock Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $411.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.