Red Robin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:29 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $277.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRGB

