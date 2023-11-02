RE/MAX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $79 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $323 million to $328 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX

